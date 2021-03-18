Johnny Depp is one of the most iconic stars in the history of Hollywood. The actor found the limelight way back in the 90s but the real game changed with Pirates Of The Caribbean. Jack Sparrow will definitely go down in history as one of the most memorable characters. But here’s how things changed for JD over the years being embroiled in multiple legal cases amid his overspending habits!

After the massive success he earned with Pirates Of The Caribbean, Johnny hiked his remuneration to a massive sum. Rumours have it that the superstar used to bag $20 million per film. He was even titled as the ‘most overpaid’ actor by Forbes, 2 years in a row (2015, 2016). With everything going perfectly fine, it was his personal life that turned everything upside down.

It isn’t hidden that Johnny Depp was addicted to alcohol for long. But what people don’t know is the intensity of it. The Fantastic Beasts actor reportedly spent $30,000 every month only on wine. Yes, you heard that right. Having earned almost $650 million over the years, it was his management that betrayed him big time!

Johnny Depp himself revealed it all during last year’s libel suit against The Sun. The actor had blindly trusted his management team, but they duped him big time. The downfall also began with his divorce battle against Aquaman actress Amber Heard.

Amber charged a whopping $7 million during the divorce settlement. If that’s not enough, the libel suit against The Sun, the defamation suit against the actress and the mismanagement case against his managers, Johnny spent a fortune in his legal battles.

Having to face his career witness a huge roadblock after the latest hearing in a libel case, Johnny Depp has no work whatsoever. He was even ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3.

But will Johnny Depp be able to rise above it all? Only time will tell but we certainly hope so!

