It clearly wasn’t the best day when we all bid that one last goodbye to Wolverine and Hugh Jackman took off the mantle, to not have a successor to date. Since then there have been gazillion speculations around his return and the character. The most recent ones had that Marvel has impressed the actor to come back and if Jackman’s latest social media doings are to go by it seems like that was true.

If you are scratching your head, Wolverine was very much a Fox property in the X-Men Universe, but with Marvel acquiring rights of the Fox studios, he is now in the MCU kitty. And turns out the Marvel bosses are in no mood to let the character and actor sit in some old books, but want them to reprise. Turns out Hugh is also giving it a second thought. He said a blunt no the first time talking about coming back if you remember. Read on to know everything about the same.

Hugh Jackman, who enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram, took to the photo-sharing platform to share a cryptic post. In his first Instagram story, the actor shared a fan art from Boss Logic and in the next, there was Kevin Feige with the Logan fame giving the widest smile. This was enough for fans to speculate and think of the best outcome from the hint. Now, this is no confirmation or official announcement, but one cannot deny the possibility considering how out of the blue this popped up. Catch the stories right below.

Meanwhile, in April it was reported that the Marvel studio bosses have almost convinced Hugh Jackman. The actor had said that the character is dead in the continuity, and he won’t reprise. The MCU heads than proposed that the Wolverine will have no connections to the old timeline.

It is being said that this time Wolverine will be from a different Earth. And if the most exciting part of the report is to be believed, Hugh Jackman is convinced by this. But there is a ‘but’. The actor wants to first read the script and then take any decision.

How excited are you with this update? Let us know in the comments section below.

