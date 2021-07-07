It won’t be an exaggeration to say that each and every individual from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a part of a family that consists of zillion people across the globe. There is no way one can even imagine bad air between two members of the universe, and in that case, one pitched against all others in real life is a nightmare we don’t want to see. Recently, when in a sudden shocking turn of even Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man unfollowed his Marvel co-stars on Instagram, a whirlpool rose.

For the unversed, last week, the Tony Stark fame caused a storm, when fans realised that he has unfollowed every Marvel co-star from his Instagram account, and stayed silent about it. This gave the Internet room to have all kinds of wild rumours and fans were worried to know the reason behind the move. His alleged disagreement with the studio was also spoken about. Turns out that the blunder was not done by the man himself, but his team. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Giving a possible conclusion to the shocking curiosity the world is hooked to is a new report. It says that not Robert Downey Jr but his manager is responsible for him unfollowing all of his Marvel colleagues. As reported by We Got This Covered, the actor doesn’t even manage his own social media accounts. It is his team who does the deed. This in a way also assures that there is no cold war here and that we all can expect them to come together in the future.

Meanwhile, parting ways from Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t an easy job. Tears flowed in abundance that day, and we are still waiting for a ray of hope that he comes back. But as per the reports from May 2021, the studio was planning to bring the character back but the younger version.

The actor himself, in an interview, had denied the possibility of his comeback. Talking to Hindustan Times, Robert Downey Jr had said, “Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying, I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

