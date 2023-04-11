Gal Gadot is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She has won the hearts of millions with her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the Dc Universe. Her persona has brought a different charm to her character. The Israeli model/actress has always stunned us with her humility and boldness. Today we brought you a throwback picture of hers from 2015 that resurfaced on social media earlier this year proving that she was made for the world of glam and glitz.

Gal has crowned Miss Israel in 2004, she was very young at that time. Like a responsible citizen, she then served the Israeli Defense Forces for two years as a combat fitness instructor. After that, she transitioned to modelling and acting.

Circling back to the throwback picture of Gal Gadot is from a photo shoot for Interview magazine and it was apparently taken in 2015. The picture is in Sepia tone, where the Wonder Woman star could be seen lazing around on a couch in a pair of black sheer lingerie.

Gal Gadot is wearing a black polka-dotted br* with semi-coverage. For the bottom, she is wearing a black sheer panty-hose up until her toes. She seems to be very carefree and chilled with her eyes closed just being there in the moment. Because of the sepia tone, the makeup of the actress is hard to state. But she could be clearly seen having soft shadowed eyes and perfectly arched eyebrows. For her lips, she was given a cream-based lip colour. Gal’s hair looks a bit messy with some strands on her forehead covering one of her eyes partially.

She looks like the modern and s*xy version of Disney Princess, Sleeping Beauty. Check out her look here on Twitter:

Gal Gadot photographed by Chris Colls for INTERVIEW magazine, 2015. pic.twitter.com/0urHzmJBIp — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) February 26, 2023

What are your thoughts on this throwback look of Gal Gadot? Tell us in the comments! And for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

