The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario has proven her worth as an actress in Hollywood. But the diva is known for her sartorial choices and fashionable looks. Her curvaceous body, perfect jawline, and blue eyes are enough to crack the ultimatum of the stylish diva codes. And today, we brought you a throwback of her look, which we still couldn’t take our mind off and keep reading as I will be decoding it.

Alexandra has a beautiful career in Hollywood, but when it comes to fashion, she knows what goes best for her and what are her best features to enhance. Be it at the Oscars event or fashion photoshoot, or some movie premiere – she is always fashionably gorgeous.

In March 2022, Alexandra Daddario had taken to her Instagram handle and had shared a series of pictures from the Oscars’ Vanity Fair after party. In the photos, the actress looked absolutely stunning, and it seemed like she enticed her with some black magic as she dazzled in a sparkling ankle-length gown from the Carolina Herrera couture collection.

The outfit had a bodice with a unique sweetheart plunging neckline through which she flaunted her cleav*ge, along with a sheer sequinned overlay that added an extra charm to the whole look. The glamorous outfit featured embellishments all over it that made her look edgier.

For the makeup, Alexandra Daddario opted for a clean and dewy look which included a full-coverage foundation, peach blush, defined brows, pastel eyeshadow with brown shades, lots of mascara and bold red pop lip shade. She accentuated the look further by adding a pair of diamond and emerald studded earrings. She back-brushed her whole hair and completed the look with a sleek top bun.

Well, we are in love with Alexandra Daddario's look.

