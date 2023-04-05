Alexandra Daddario is best known for her performance in the Percy Jackson film series. She has appeared in several movies and shows since her debut in 2002 with All My Children and impressed all her fans with her acting. Apart from choosing perfect roles, the actress has cracked the code for choosing the perfect outfits for every red carpet-event as well. Her sartorial picks flaunt her curves and complement her gorgeous hypnotising eyes. Today, we bring you one of the most seductive looks that she sported back in 2022.

Alexandra played a trivial role in her first movie, The Squid And The Whale. Her breakthrough film was The Percy Jackson series, in which she played the role of Annabeth Chase. 2022 was a pretty happening year for the actress as she delivered a fantastic performance in the movie Joy and was still enjoying the success of The White Lotus.

The very same year, Alexandra Daddario attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 in a stunning Versace gown in a platinum hue. The luxurious lamé fabric draped her curves in such a way that the ensemble looked like the s*xiest version of a wrap dress. The deep plunging neckline and a risque thigh-high slit added more charm to her unbeatable s*x appeal. Oh and of course, the dress was backless! Alexandra being Alexandra, made sure that she turned all heads in her direction on the red carpet with her hotness.

Take A Look:

Alexandra Daddario wore an #AtelierVersace (@Versace) platinum column lamé gown to the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/QvGyr8N1fu — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) February 28, 2022

The long one-sided trail at the back and delicately cinched waist gave Alexandra Daddario a Grecian goddess vibe. She opted for a retro-style hairdo by letting it down and flaunting mild Hollywood curves with a side parting. She went for her signature makeup look and wore red lipstick with sleek winged eyeliner.

For the accessories, the Why Women Kill actress went for tasselled diamond earrings, pointy silver heels and red nail paint. Overall, Alexandra Daddario looked killer in every possible way.

