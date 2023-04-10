Supermodel and TV presenter Heidi Klum might be the Halloween queen but she also managed to turn heads with her Easter celebrations. The 49-year-old entrepreneur broke the Internet when she posted a topless picture of herself on her official Instagram account.

For the unversed, Heidi Klum is a mother to four children i.e. Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. Klum is currently married to musician Tom Kaulitz. The two tied the knot in 2019. Read on to know more.

Heidi Klum, who enjoys close to 11 million followers on Instagram, decided to treat her fans with a topless picture of hers while wearing nothing but a black and white star-printed bikini bottoms and fluffy white bunny ears. In the Internet-breaking picture, Klum can be seen posing in front of a pool while covering her modesty with her hands. The German model seems to be in a cheerful mood as she poses with a pout while enjoying the sun. Klum captioned the post with multiple emoticons which also included an emoji of an Easter bunny. She, however, turned off the comments section to not allow any user to comment on the picture. Klum opted for a no make-up look with her gorgeous blonde hair. Speaking of her social media, Heidi Klum also shared a wholesome post on Instagram which featured her kids running around the backyard looking for Easter eggs.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum had earlier stripped down her husband Tom Kaulitz to celebrate their fourth anniversary. She got married to Kaulitz one year after they started dating. The couple first walked down the aisle in a small ceremony in California and then again exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in Capri, Italy.

Heidi was earlier married to businessman Flavio Briatore and shares her eldest child Leni with him. She had already started dating Kaulitz by the time Leni was born. She also dated her bodyguard Martin Kirsten earlier and was also in a relationship with art curator Vito Schnabel before finally settling with Kaulitz.

