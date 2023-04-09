Anne Hathaway is the epitome of grace, beauty and poise. She’s the diva ageing like a fine wine and looks just the same as she did a decade ago. While the actress is always on the top of her fashion game, she did have an oopsie moment a few years ago. Ironically, it was during the premiere of one of the most movies – The Devil Wears Prada – in 2006. Scroll on to learn more.

Anne Hathaway starred in The Devil Wears Prada and played the role of Miranda Priestly’s (played by Meryl Streep) assistant. The movie was inspired by Vogue’s editor, Anna Wintour. Emily Blunt was also a part of the movie, and all the actors received acclamation for their performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Devil Wear Prada premiere was held at the Loews Lincoln Square Theatre in New York in June 2006. Anne Hathaway arrived at the event looking gorgeous in a red gown. It isn’t clear whether she wore Prada or not, but she definitely looked stunning in the classy outfit. But the one thing she probably did not anticipate was the broad plunging neckline that slipped dangerously and frequently throughout the event.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Hathaway ❣️ (@anna_.hathaway_)

Anne Hathaway wore a classy red gown in satin-chiffon fabric. The dress was cinched at the waist to flatter the actress’s silhouette and flaunted short cape sleeves. The year was 2006, and back then, less was more if achieving a classy and graceful look was your goal. Anne did just that and added a hint of s*xiness to her otherwise Victorian look with that deep neckline. While it was fun and games as long she was posing brilliantly in front of the cameras, it could have been a risky affair if she wasn’t paying attention. Thankfully, the fabric covered the actress’s b**bs throughout the event and prevented any wardrobe malfunction – but barely. Zoom-in shots of her cle*vage and breasts were captured in a few pictures anyway.

For the makeup, The Intern actress again took the minimal route and flaunted nude lips and eyes. She wore beautiful gold and ruby drop earrings and bracelets that added a vintage appeal to her look. She tied her hair in a messy bun and looked stylish and graceful effortlessly.

This risky look of Anne Hathaway might make someone anxious!

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: What Is Andrew Garfield’s Net Worth? From Owning A $2.5 Million Property With Ex-GF Emma Stone To Charging Millions For Spider-Man! Full List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News