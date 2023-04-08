GenZ is obsessed with Tom Holland as Spider-Man. But if you’re a millennial, chances are you’re still reeling from the pain of Andrew Garfield’s replacement in the series. The actor was a perfect fit for the character and totally justified the role. Interestingly, he charged a bomb for The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, which gave his net worth quite a boom. Scroll on to learn more.

Andrew wanted to get into a business school but instead completed his graduation from Central School of Speech And Drama after his friend’s suggestion. He made his Hollywood debut with Sugar Rush in 2005 and starred in a few episodes of Doctor Who in 2007. Garfield’s breakthrough performance was noted in The Social Network, where he played Eduardo Saverin, Facebook’s co-founder.

Andrew Garfield starred as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 in 2012. He reprised his role in its sequel in 2014 as well. As per Deadline, the actor charged $500,000 and $1 million for the second instalment. He was replaced by the franchise the third part of the film was shelved. However, had he starred in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, he would have charged $2 million for the role.

As per Style Caster, Andrew Garfield earned the least as Spider-Man compared to Toby McGuire and Tom Holland. The latter reportedly earned somewhere between $4 to 5 million for Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. With all the Avengers movies combined, Holland earned a total of $16.75 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garfield’s net worth until last year was $13 million. Apart from the Spider-Man movies for which he earned $1.5 million, he made his fortune by starring in films like The Social Network, Hacksaw Ridge and Tick, Tick…Boom!. He also bought a property worth $2.5 million in 2012 at Beverly Hills with his then-girlfriend, Emma Stone. While the couple parted ways, it is unsure what happened to the house.

According to Caknowledge.com, Andrew Garfield’s annual income is around $2 million, and he mainly earns from movies, promotions, brand collaboration and shows.

