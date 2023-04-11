Jennifer Lawrence is one of the finest actors in Hollywood, who is equally known for her bold statements. Apart from her impeccable acting skills, the Oscar-winning actress has expressed her opinions irrespective of how embarrassing that might be. However, JLaw once opened up about her first nak*d scene in a movie, and her reply proves why she is one of the most outspoken celebrities in the world.

JLaw appeared in the 2018 thriller movie Red Sparrow, and the movie had quite many oomph scenes that just raised the temperature of the room. On recalling the shooting of the scenes, the actress once candidly talked about how she was concerned about her ni*ples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on Ellen DeGeneres‘s talk show, Jennifer Lawrence explained why she was so focused on how her nipples might look. The actress berated the crew after they made the set too warm. She said, ”What are you doing with his heat? My ni*ples are going to be huge!” and everyone was like “What does she want?”

Later, the actress explained how she felt comfortable as the entire crew was from Hunger Games, which she thinks made it better. “All of the crew… They were really nice and went in at 3 AM to set up heaters cos it was like a very Hungarian winter,” added JLaw. While ending with a typical Lawrence response, she said, “I just got hot, you know?”

However, as the script impressed her, she said, “It was really just an amazing script and story. To me, I loved the character, and I just didn’t want to miss out on it because of like my weird insecurities. So I did it.” The film, Red Sparrow, did perform well at the box office as well as it was praised by the audiences. Being one of the first big hits for the actress, the movie proved her mantle as an actor who can take up to any role.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: James Gunn Candidly Recalls Getting Fired By Disney But Receiving Love From Marvel Stars: “… People That I Gave Life To By Hiring, Saved Me & Brought Me Back”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News