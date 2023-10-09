Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins have split up.

The ‘This Is Us‘ actress and her songwriter partner of almost four years announced their split with a joint post on Instagram, saying the “amicable” decision was the “best path for us both”.

They wrote: “After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably.

“While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both.

“We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other’s lives forever. Chrissy Bradley.” They both turned off comments on the post.

Meanwhile, Chrissy, 43, previously claimed she had to beg Bradley to exchange phone numbers after they met on the dating app Bumble.

She said that because she had put so little information about herself on the app, he thought he was being lured in by a false persona and it took her a month to get him to talk on the phone.

Speaking on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, she said: “When I swiped him, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so handsome. Is he real?’ And then I guess the funny part is he thought he was being catfished because I didn’t put much on my bio. And we know there’s a show called ‘Catfish’, so we know it’s real, which is scary! But I didn’t put much in my bio for that reason because I thought somebody would actually engage in conversation if they’re interested and not for the wrong reasons. I basically had to beg him to ask for my phone numbers. We talked for a month. I was like ‘It’s been three hours, don’t you wanna know if you wanna talk on my phone?'”

The ‘This Is Us’ star went on to add that they had arranged their first date during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing guidelines were still in place but because it rained they ended up spending their first meeting “shouting” to each other at opposite ends of his living room.

She said: “We were gonna have a little picnic and it’s raining and I thought it was good luck but we didn’t go to the park. He’s such a gentleman. So I was like ‘Well, we can socially distance in your house!’ So he unlocked the door, I went in and he just went to the couch. And I was like ‘We’ll just shout across the living room!’ It was so romantic, but that was our first date!”

In 2021, Chrissy Metz revealed, “It was very unexpected. It’s funny because we know all the same people. We have all the same friends and we’ve been in the same rooms before, but we’ve never connected, so it was interesting.”

She added, “We really got a chance to know each other because you can’t get to smooching too soon when you’re social-distance dating. It’s helpful, guys. Get to know the person you’re dating.”

The two co-authored a children’s book together titled “When I Talk To God, I Talk About You,” which was released earlier this year.

Must Read: Suits Leaves Behind Netflix’s Ozark By Surpassing Its 11-Week Record & Leaves Wednesday Behind As It Runs Wildly Even 4 Years After The Last Season Aired – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News