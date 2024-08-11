The minions are the most adorable subordinates one can hope for. Gru and his minions rule everyone’s hearts all over the world, including China. The movie reached an important milestone at the Chinese box office with its latest collections, thereby beating Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The movie is doing well despite the release of movies like Longlegs, Twisters, and Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

The franchise crossed the $5 billion mark at the worldwide box office because of the contribution from the latest installment. There are also spin-off movies on the Minions. The 2024 movie was expected to reach the one-billion-dollar mark at the global box office but seems unlikely at this point with the storm that has been brought by MCU‘s Deadpool & Wolverine. However, it is still managing to do well and may surprise the audience, too, by earning the predicted numbers. Keep scrolling for more.

According to the latest report, Despicable Me 4 has surpassed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’s entire run at the Chinese box office. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that the fourth Despicable Me collected $805K on the fifth Saturday over just 8K screenings, a dip of 17.9% from last Saturday. Last Saturday, the movie played over 15K screenings and is still in the race to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-COVID.

Despicable Me 4 has hit a $50 million cume at the Chinese box office, surpassing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s $49.9 million run there. The Illumination creation has grossed $185K in pre-sales for the 5th Sunday and is playing in 16K screenings today. It is reportedly eyeing a $2 million-$2.5 million on its 5th 3-day weekend in China.

At the North American box office, Despicable Me 4 has grossed $325.67 million and $440.42 million overseas, including China’s $50 million cume. The movie has so far collected $765.1 million at the worldwide box office. It was released on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

