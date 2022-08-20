Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 continues to put on a miraculous show at the box office. After a good enough start on day 1, the film went up high over the weekend and put on a solid number during weekdays. Yesterday, on day 7, the film surprised one and all by clocking a number higher than the opening day.

Released on 13th August, the film is a sequel to the 2014 Telugu hit, Karthikeya. Made on a low budget of 15 crores, the film released in Telugu and Hindi. It took a good start by making 5.05 crores on an opening day. As the word-of-mouth has been highly positive and with Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan crashing down, this Nikhil Siddhartha starrer saw a big boost in the Hindi belt.

As per the trade reports flowing in, Karthikeya 2 earned 6.20 crores* on day 7, much higher than day 1’s 5.05 crores. The grand total now stands at 37 crores*. It is learnt that the number of screens for the film has been increased by three times from yesterday onwards for the Hindi version. The effect is clearly reflected in numbers and big Saturday and Sunday are definitely on the cards. In fact, it won’t be surprising if the film goes on to chase a double-digit on Sunday in the Hindi version alone.

Let’s see what surprises unfold in the coming days for Karthikeya 2!

Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, the film was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed to the first week of August. It was eventually released on August 13 to rave reviews from the critics and the audience.

