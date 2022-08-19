Taapsee Pannu is one of the rising actresses in the Bollywood industry. Given big movies like Pink, Thappad the actress has made a huge name in the industry. Recently the actress made her appearance on the big screen with her movie Dobaaraa, but it looks like the movie has to go through a tough time at the box office.

The movie starred Taapsee alongside Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat among others. The movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap and was made on a budget of Rs 50 crores. Read on to know how it is fairing at the box office!

Recently, according to India Today, it was noted that Dobaaraa which was released today, which is the 19th of August, has had a rocky start at the box office than how much it was expected. The Taapsee Pannu starrer had registered only a 2-3 percent occupancy in theatres on its opening day, which is a huge letdown that led to its shows being canceled in many theatres. According to a trade analyst on Twitter he said, “#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE..(sic).”

#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 19, 2022

Apart from this, the analyst also believed that the Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa will have a very less Box Office score. His prediction stated that the movie will make Rs 20-35 lakh on the first day and end up earning around Rs 1.25 to 1.50 crore as its lifetime sum at the Box Office.

BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #Dobaaraa – Opening day- ₹ 20 -35 lakh

Lifetime – ₹ 1.25- 1.50 cr pic.twitter.com/8FEbV7j8VW — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 17, 2022

Talking about the movie Dobaaraa is an Indian mystery drama film that revolves around a woman (Taapsee Pannu) who receives a chance to save a 12-year-old boy from a thunderstorm by connecting him through television.

What do you feel about Dobaaraa’s opening day performance at the Box Office? Do let us know down in the comments

