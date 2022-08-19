It has been a hugely massive fall for Laal Singh Chaddha as even on the partial holiday of Janmashtami, the film ended up seeing a fall in collections instead of seeing some kind of growth, minimal as it could have been. The film came down to 1.25 crores* on Thursday and that further shows how there are just no takers for the film.

The film is following a trajectory along the lines of Besharam and Shaandaar. Those films had in fact opened better and then crashed massively. Still, while Besharam had still done a little better in its lifetime when compared to Laal Singh Chaddha, Shaandaar was lower. The Aamir Khan starrer will be somewhere in between though the end outcome would still be the same, i.e. a theatrical disaster.

Somehow, Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to cross the 50 crores mark and currently stands at 50.58 crores*. It is yet to catch up with the first-day collections of Thugs of Hindostan and it would still take 2-3 days more before that eventually happens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

