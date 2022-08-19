Over the years, Marvel has achieved a strong and loyal fan base in India, which is why their films are now very much ‘critics proof’. A recent example is Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder, which crossed the 100 crore mark here despite mixed reviews and not-so-good word-of-mouth.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the film had humour but was panned for its unimpressive screenplay and lack of thrill. Many even called it a ride of boredom as the film had nothing to offer on the action and story front. Despite of all such, it turned out to be Marvel’s second film of 2022 to hit the century after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of Thor: Love And Thunder at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 18.20 crores

Day 2- 11.40 crores

Day 3- 16.80 crores

Day 4- 18.40 crores

First weekend- 64.80 crores

Day 5- 5.40 crores

Day 6- 3.90 crores

Day 7- 3.05 crores

Day 8- 2.40 crores

First week- 79.55 crores

Day 9- 1.98 crores

Day 10- 3.90 crores

Day 11- 4.63 crores

Day 12- 1.15 crores

Day 13- 1.03 crores

Day 14- 0.89 crore

Day 15- 0.81 crore

Second week- 14.39 crores

Third week- 5 crores

Fourth week- 1.81 crores

Sixth week- 0.70 crore

Lifetime- 101.45 crores

