Thor: Love and Thunder has been the perfect outing this season for all the fans across India and their unprecedented love is still going super strong as the film has crossed Rs 100 Crore NBO!

Continuing the exciting craze of Marvel films, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has emerged to be the second Hollywood film after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ to cross 100 crores this year.

It is also the 5th movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to join the 100 Crore club:

1. Avengers Endgame

2. Avengers Infinity War

3. Spiderman No Way Home

4. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

5. Thor: Love and Thunder

Oscar winner Taika Waititi’s s big-ticket cosmic adventure stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who made his BIG MCU debut!

