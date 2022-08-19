Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Aamir Khan is seeing what he may have not expected even in his worst dreams. After working hard for years on the film, it turned out to be the biggest disaster of his career. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles, Laal Singh Chaddha released on Aug 11 and emerged as a box office dud. The film has been literally struggling to even reach 50 crore.

On Aug 11, moviegoers were waiting for the biggest clash of Aamir Khan starrer with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan. Both the films had high hopes but soon those hopes were turned down.

As per the early trends flowing in, Laal Singh Chaddha has further dropped down. According to the latest media reports, the Aamir Khan starrer minted around 1 crore–1.25 crore on day 9. With the new numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 51.58–51.83. After 8 days of its release, the film crossed 50 crore mark.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has faced a massive loss of 100 crore and more. Reportedly, the film was made on the budget of Rs 180 crore. The film has turned out to be one of the biggest flops by any of the Khans including Salman and Shah Rukh.

Raksha Bandhan, on the other hand, too has turned out to be Akshay Kumar’s worst performance as it is yet to touch 50 crore mark. This is Akki’s third flop after giving back-to-back superhits including Sooryavanshi. 2022 seems to be unlucky for the actor as, before Raksha Bandha, his first two releases of the year – Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchaan Paandey – too turned out to be box office duds.

Coming back to Aamir Khan, what are your thoughts on Laal Singh Chaddha’s poor performance at the box office? Do let us know.

