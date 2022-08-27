Actors Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur’s film Sita Ramam, a classic love story, is all set to release in Hindi on September 2.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion.

Set in 1964, Sita Ramam is a film that tells the story of Lt. Ram, an orphan army officer serving at Kashmir border who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram is on a mission to find Sita and confess his love. Dulquer Salman plays Ram’s character while Mrunal will be seen as Sita Mahalakshmi (Princess Noor Jahan).

Already a blockbuster in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, Dulquer Salman starring Sita Ramam is set to release in Hindi on September 2 in cinemas. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and others in pivotal roles.

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios & Swapna (producer) are bringing the Hindi release of the film to cinemas, through which we will relive the classic love story portrayed by Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur.

