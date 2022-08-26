The unit of director Praveen Sattaru’s much-awaited action entertainer, ‘The Ghost’, featuring Telugu superstar Nagarjuna in the lead, has now released the theatrical trailer of the film.

The trailer shows Nagarjuna playing a tough character called Vikram in the film. Vikram is summoned back by his dad to Ooty after almost 20 years. The dad, whose health appears to be failing, tells Vikram that the responsibility of taking care of his sister Anu and her daughter Aditi is his.

Both Anu and Aditi have been marked for elimination by a unified team of gangsters. How Vikram turns bodyguard of his sister and her daughter is what ‘The Ghost’ is all about.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu released the theatrical trailer of the film. He tweeted: “Glad to launch the intense and gripping trailer of ‘The Ghost!’. Wishing Nagarjuna and the entire team all the very best!”

The film, which has cinematography by Mukesh G., has music by Mark K. Robin and editing by Dharmendra Kakarala.

