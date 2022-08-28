Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Ropes In Her Acting Guru Arvind Gaur For Her Upcoming Film

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for her next directorial ‘Emergency’, recently shared that the film will star her acting guru Arvind Gaur in a cameo appearance.

Advertisement

Kangana took to the story section of her Instagram as she shared pictures of herself with her guru. She wrote on the picture, “Today I have the great fortune of directing my acting guru @arvindgaur ji who mentored me at the age of 16, I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial Emergency and here he is with me.”

Advertisement

Arvind Gaur is a renowned name in the Delhi theatre circuit and the founder of Asmita, the group that has been the nursery of many actors. Kangana Ranaut further mentioned, “@arvindgaur_ji is a great theatre director, directing the director today.”

‘Emergency’, which is based on the dark chapter of Independent India’s history when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a state of emergency in India for a 21-month period.

The film will see Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Indira Gandhi and is her second directorial after the moderately successful film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

Are you all excited to see Kangana Ranaut playing Indira Gandhi in Emergency? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Labelled As The Most Humble Superstar In The World As He Touches His Fans Feet, Netizens Say “He Deserves Respect Not Boycott”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram