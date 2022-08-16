Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana spent an entire day with BSF soldiers in Jammu and shared a video detailing his experience.

Ayushmann took to Instagram where he shared a reel showcasing what all he did during the day with the soldiers.

The clips show Ayushmann Khurrana working out, jogging and playing cricket with the jawans. He later went to the Border Security Force Frontier HQ, Jammu, where he was seen dancing with the soldiers and he even planted a tree there.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s video ended with a message which read: “Happy Independence Day”.

For the caption, the actor wrote: “Inspiring stories. Everlasting memories. Grateful beyond words. Jai Hind.”

Ayushmann, who was honoured as one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People in the World earlier this year, was last seen on the silver screen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, that released theatrically on May 27. On the work front, Ayushmann Khurranawill next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s An Action Hero and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G. Starring Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead – alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha, the film was scheduled to release in June 2022 but has been delayed.

