Ayesha Omar happens to be a huge name in the Pakistani film industry. The actress is off late making headlines for all the wrong reasons and is allegedly blamed to be responsible for Pakistani cricketer and Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza’s rumoured divorce. Omar is finally addressing ‘homewrecker’ allegations in a recent interview and made bold remarks about her personal life and that she’s not interested in married or committed men. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Shoaib and Ayesha appeared on the cover of Ok! Pakistan magazine and their sizzling chemistry made headlines in 2021 as well. It was later in 2022 that the divorce rumours with wife Sania started doing the rounds on social media and the Tennis star shared cryptic posts on her Instagram every now and then.

Now, in an interview with former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, Ayesha Omar finally broke her silence on being labelled as ‘homewrecker’ amid Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorce rumours. Ayesha clarified all the rumours in a first ever tell-all interview with the cricketer.

Ayesha Omar said, “I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me… that goes without saying.” When Shoaib Akhtar called her 2021 photoshoot with Shoaib Malik revealing, the actress responded with, “Who said that?”

The host then said, “Yeh controversy bahut badi ho gayi (it became a big controversy).” Reacting to this, Omar said, “Woh yahan nahi thi, across the border this (Not here, but in India, this became a controversy).”

Meanwhile, both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik haven’t yet made any official announcement regarding their separation, it’s only the rumours on social media speculated by their fans.

