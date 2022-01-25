For the last couple of days, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in the news for multiple reasons. It was on Sunday, their daughter Vamika’s pictures got leaked from the stadium. Yesterday, the duo urged to not circulate the pictures on social media, which faced trolling from some. Now, it’s Shoaib Akhtar’s remarks that have dragged the couple in news.

Yesterday, we reported how Shoaib went on to blame Virat’s ‘too early’ marriage with Anushka Sharma for his bad performances. The ex Pakistani cricketer said that the Indian run-machine should have focussed only on cricket for some more years, before tying the knot.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Shoaib Akhtar further said that struggling days have begun for Virat Kohli. He quoted, “There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle.”

As expected, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans were quick to criticize Shoaib Akhtar’s comments. One Twitter user called Shoaib a ‘garbage mouth’. He wrote, “By his logic, career is everything! Your love life, your family, happiness nothing matters at all!!! I feel like this kind of people really need to shut their garbage mouth.”

Another user wrote, “No one has the right to comment on anyone’s personal life”. One user gave an example of Sachin Tendulkar’s glorious career despite him being married. The Twitter user quoted, “Sachin had no problem being married and having children and making runs and records.”

