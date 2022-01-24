Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives- parenthood. A couple of days back, the international couple took to their respective social media accounts to share an exciting piece of news. Leaving everyone surprised, PeeCee and Nick stated that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. However, later it was reported that they have welcomed a baby girl, who arrived before the due date.

Priyanka’s baby announcement news sparked a debate on social media, for the obvious reasons, leaving Twitter divided into two. Author Taslima Nasreen was one of the social media users, who were called out by netizens for taking a sly dig at the actress’ decision to opt for surrogacy.

Now putting all the rumours to rest, author Taslima has cleared her stance via her latest Tweet where she stated that her Tweet had nothing to with Priyanka and Nick’s baby announcement and she loves them. She wrote, “My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple.”

It all had started after Priyanka and Nick’s baby’s arrival announcement which was followed by a distasteful comment by author Taslima Nasreen. Her tweet that read, “How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?,” was called insensitive by the netizens. Taslima’s next tweet read, “Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits—it is just a selfish narcissistic ego.”

She further wrote, “I won’t accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate mom.I won’t accept burqa until men wear it out of love.I won’t accept prostitution until male prostitutions r built & men wait for female customers. Otherwise surrogacy, burqa, prostitution r just exploitation of women& poor.”

Well, her series of Tweets not only stirred controversy but she also faced the heat of social media.

