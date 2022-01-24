Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable stars of the film industry with an ability to pull off any pattern or colour with utmost confidence and grace. She is also a fitness enthusiast who has inspired many to get fit and healthy irrespective of their age groups. The actor rose to fame through the famous item number Chaiyya Chaiyya and has featured in a variety of those in the last few years.

Malaika has been in the news lately for the romantic relationship she shares with Arjun Kapoor. The couple recently made it Instagram official and have faced heavy scrutiny ever since. Today, we look at a bunch of ensembles worn by Malaika that prove that she is the queen of metallic colours.

1. In this picture, Malaika Arora is seen wearing a dazzling metallic pink jumper. The well-fitting outfit comes with puffed sleeves and an off-shoulder pattern with a deep neckline that flaunts her figure. The monotonous outfit was given a dash of contrast with a black clutch and a golden necklace. Malaika opted for a smokey eye look here with a light pink lipstick.

2. Here, Malaika Arora is wearing a stunning golden evening gown with a body-hugging pattern. The dress has a hip-high slit and full sleeves with a deep V neckline. The actor has styled the outfit with matching golden stilettos and a bold red lipstick in makeup. She has also added a layer of golden highlighter to her cheeks accentuating her perfect jawline.

3. This is undeniably Malaika Arora’s one of the best-styled outfits. She has opted for a metallic blue turtleneck top here which has full sleeves and squared shoulders. Her skirt stands out in the picture with its unique holographic stripe print and sheer material. She has topped up the outfit with silver stilettos and simple hoop earrings.

4. Malaika Arora is dressed in a metallic silver dress that has a mid-way thigh-high slit. The outfit has an off-shoulder pattern with a matching cloth choker which keeps the overall look well-coordinated. She has added a piece of hand accessory to the look with a shimmery silver eyeliner that matches the outfit. The reflecting pointy stilettos also give the outfit an added effect.

5. Holographs have lately been in fashion and nobody slays trends like Malaika. She has opted for a layered holo gown here which screams ‘extra’ and we love it. The full-length dress has pleated skirt and sleeves with a deep neckline. She has let the outfit speak for itself by pairing it with nude makeup and simple accessories. She has worn a few rings and bracelets with matching strappy heels. This one definitely took the cake.

