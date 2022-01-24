Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most popular cricketing stars across the globe. The Indian run-machine has contributed a lot to the team and is known for his terrific chases. Unfortunately, he has always been targetted by some over his wife Anushka Sharma. Even ex-Pakistani cricketer is now speaking about the same.

It’s really sad to see that every time Virat fails to deliver, whether, through captaincy or batting, it’s Anushka Sharma who faces all the wrath of cricket fans. Many even go too far by calling the actress bad luck of the star cricketer. Pakistani cricketer Shoaib too feels that marriage has caused a big problem for Virat‘s form.

While speaking to Dainik Jagran, Shoaib Akhtar said, “I would have not even married if I were in his (Virat Kohli) place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn’t come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed a time a little. Fans are crazy about Kohli and he had to maintain that love he is getting for the last 20 years.”

Explaining his views, Shoaib Akhtar said, “Absolutely it does [the pressure of marriage, captaincy affect cricket]. There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Shoaib Akhtar’s views about Virat Kohli’s marriage? Share with us through comments.

