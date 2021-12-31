Team India led by captain Virat Kohli dominated against Dean Elgar-led South Africa in the first Test of the 3-match Test series at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Now a glimpse into the lovely moments of Anushka Sharma and Vamika from the stands are doing rounds on social media.

Vamika has been travelling with actress Anushka and Virat ever since she was three months old. The little munchkin has grown as an infant along with other babies of the Indian team. Skipper Virat does not want to miss out on her growing years.

Pictures and videos from the match are going viral on social media. In the videos, Virat Kohli can be seen in an energetic mood. After winning the match, he went towards his daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma who was in the stands, doing a cheerful gesture.

Upon seeing Virat approaching the stands, Anushka got up and was holding Vamika so that he could get a good glimpse of her. Take a look at it below:

First match of vamika in the stands. Virat gesturing this to his family.

God, protect them 🧿🥺 Do it for your girls, Virat! Do it for them. VC – @StarSportsIndia#ViratKohli #INDvSA #AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/QyEHree6NL — Siddhi 🌻 (@Sectumsempra187) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of happy Virat as he sat at a table on Instagram stories. He was seen sporting a white T-shirt, black shorts and a yellow cap. Sharing the picture, the actress captioned “Enjoying the view in SA.”

Previously, the Zero actress treated her Insta fam with some cute selfies. In the pictures, she was seen flaunting a black top and keeping her short hair open. Her beauty looks flawless in the pictures and fans could not help but admire the actress.

