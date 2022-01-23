John Abraham has always been one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood, followed by many for his well-maintained physique and commendable acting skills. He has been a part of several superhit films, most of which have a patriotic effect, keeping the audience hooked. Did you know that back in 2010, the actor had to apologize to The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra after he gave her a kiss on national television? Keep reading.

For the unversed, John was previously seen playing the lead role in Satyameva Jayate 2, which earned a decent amount at the box office despite receiving negative reviews. The film was directed by Milap Zaveri and also featured Divya Khosla Kumar in a key role.

More than a decade back, John Abraham was named in a major controversy after he kissed Sugandha Mishra on the television reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. The comedian, popular for her work on The Kapil Sharma Show, was extremely elated about John’s gesture but later revealed that her grandfather got very offended by what happened.

Opening up about how the tabloids twisted the story in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sugandha Mishra said, “John is my favourite actor and I had confessed on the show that I had a crush on him. He kissed me after my performance, as a mark of appreciation and as a sweet gesture. It was a great moment. But the news channels sensationalized the matter by saying things like Sugandha hai Bipasha Ki Sautan and all that.”

Sugandha further opened up about how her family took it and said, “I live in a joint family in Jalandhar, and my grandfather, who didn’t know who John, is really upset with all that. He even told my parents to get me back from the show. But my parents convinced him that there was nothing to worry about.”

In the end, Sugandha Mishra made it clear that John Abraham was thoughtful about the whole situation and even apologized to her, making sure that things were fine at home.

