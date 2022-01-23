Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid superstars in Bollywood. His film Sooryavanshi, which was released last year, took the box office by storm and came as a respite for theatre owners in the country. Now the latest report claims the superstar bought a new abode for a whopping amount.

As per the latest report, the superstar bought a new luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for a whopping amount of 7.8 crores. The latest property seemingly adds another feather to numerous properties in India and abroad that the superstar owns.

Money Control reports that Akshay Kumar’s latest new apartment is spread over an area of 1878 sq. ft and is located on the 19th floor of Joy Legend, a building by Joy Builder in Khar West. The superstar is said to have registered the property on January 7. Interestingly, the new property has four car parking spaces.

The news of the new apartment comes after the Atrangi Re actor reportedly sold his office in Andheri West for 9 crores in December 2021. The office was spread across an area of 5,359 sq. ft and had five car parks. It was located in a building called Bharat Ark. The transaction was processed and registered on December 21 last year.

Currently, Akshay Kumar resides in a duplex located in Juhu with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children Aarav and Nitara. Often Twinkle aka Mrs. Funnybones shares a glimpse of the plush house through her social media posts. Moreover, the superstar also owns a sea-facing Mumbai flat, has properties in Goa and Mauritius.

Now the superstar has several films in the pipeline including, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

