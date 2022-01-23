Kamaal R Khan has finally gotten over his obsession with Salman Khan. The self-proclaimed critic has finally raised a hand for truce as he calls the superstar his ‘elder brother’. But that doesn’t mean he’s stopped attacking Bollywood stars. This time, his target is Saif Ali Khan over his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s dating rumours with Palak Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari popped eyeballs when she was out for a rumoured date night with Sara Ali Khan’s brother. Pictures of the duo travelling together in the same car are all viral on social media. The Bijlee Bijlee actress was even clicked trying to hide her face from the cameras.

Rumours have been rife that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are dating ever since. Reacting to it all, KRK has taken to his official Twitter handle and taken a dig at father Saif Ali Khan.

KRK wrote, “Ali Ibrahim Khan went on Date with Palak Tiwari. Kahan Palak Aur Kahan Ali. Beta Ek Dum Saif Ali Khan Par Hi Gaya Hai.”

Ali Ibrahim Khan went on Date with Palak Tiwari. Kahan Palak Aur Kahan Ali. Beta Ek Dum Saif Ali Khan Par Hi Gaya Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 22, 2022

That was quite harsh, wasn’t it?

Just not that, KRK even took a dig at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas over their announcement. The couple revealed welcoming their first child via surrogacy.

“गोद लेना और surrogacy से बच्चा पैदा करना एक ही बात है! माँ सिर्फ़ वो है, जिसने अपने बच्चे को 9 महीने अपने पेट में रखा है! अगर कुछ पैसे वाले लोगों ने पैसे के ज़ोर पर उस बच्चे को उसकी माँ से ले लिया है! तो ये गोद लेने से ज़्यादा कुछ भी नहीं है! (Adoption and giving birth to a child via surrogacy are one and the same thing. Mother is only the one who kept the foetus in her womb for 9 months. If some rich people end up taking the child from their mother, that’s no different than adopting a kid),” Kamaal wrote.

