Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is loved by many. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. While his acting and charm on-screen has made us fall in love with him, there’s one more aspect that made us love him even more!- His impeccable sense of humour, wit and timing.
SRK is aptly termed as the “King Khan”. A chat with him could probably be the most interesting thing on Earth! Often the Pathan star organises the ‘AskMe’ sessions on Twitter and he doesn’t fail to keep his fans entertained.
Back in 2014, a fan asked a hilarious question to Shah Rukh Khan but his response won the internet. The fan, who was in a playful mood, tagged SRK and asked him how 1+1=3! He wrote, “Quick one 1+1=3 kase ho sktha hai?”
Take a look at his tweet below:
@iamsrk Quick one 1+1=3 kase ho sktha hai ?
— Syed Fasih Haider (@fasih_rulez) August 11, 2014
While many would call this as ‘Faltu’ tweet, King Khan actually decided to reply to the tweet. The Zero actor wrote, “@fasih_rulez if u don’t use protection I guess.”
@fasih_rulez if u don't use protection I guess
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 11, 2014
Wow, how witty! The actor explained that if couples don’t use protection while having a physical relationship, 1+1 can definitely be 3. Haha, Shah Rukh has a great sense of humour. Even though the question was just baseless, the star handled it really well.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathan. The film will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance as Tiger in the film. He will also be seen in Atlee’s film tentatively titled ‘Lion’. Nayanthara will be the female lead in the film.
