Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is loved by many. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. While his acting and charm on-screen has made us fall in love with him, there’s one more aspect that made us love him even more!- His impeccable sense of humour, wit and timing.

SRK is aptly termed as the “King Khan”. A chat with him could probably be the most interesting thing on Earth! Often the Pathan star organises the ‘AskMe’ sessions on Twitter and he doesn’t fail to keep his fans entertained.

Back in 2014, a fan asked a hilarious question to Shah Rukh Khan but his response won the internet. The fan, who was in a playful mood, tagged SRK and asked him how 1+1=3! He wrote, “Quick one 1+1=3 kase ho sktha hai?”