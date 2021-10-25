Whenever India and Pakistan come face to face in a cricket match everyone around the globe is glued to their TV screen. After Sunday night’s match, the neighbouring country created history by defeating India in a World Cup game for the first time. However, back in 2015, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show, where he was asked why his team has never beaten our nation in a World Cup game.

When the episode was first aired it was the most memorable moment, the Pakistani fast bowler graced the stage with Harbhajan Singh. The duo had the most epic time on the set as they shared some interesting anecdotes from the past.

The Kapil Sharma Show has seen many celebs making an appearance in the comedy show; even some international stars were also invited. However, it was Shoaib Akhtar’s episode that was loved the most as he talked about why Pakistan has never beaten India in a World Cup game. The former fast bowler said, “World Cup mein kya ho jaata hai? Yaar, hum nervous ho jaate hain. India ka pressure itna le lete hai, pata nahi, samajh nahi lagti (What happens in the World Cup? We get nervous. We take so much pressure upon ourselves of playing against India, I don’t know, I don’t understand).”

On the other hand, Wasim Akram too graced The Kapil Sharma Show a few years ago and was asked the same question. This former Pakistan player said, “Waise agar record dekha jaaye, Pakistan bohot zyada match jeeta hua hai. World Cup mein hum kehte hai, ‘Chalo yaar, tum bhi thoda kuch jeet lo’ (If you look at the record, Pakistan has won more matches against India. So when it comes to the World Cup, we feel, ‘Okay, you win something as well’).”

The former cricketer further revealed that he’s asked the identical question everytime he visits India.

