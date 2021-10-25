Karwa Chauth has always been one of the most celebrated occasions for couples from the entertainment industry. Like every year, this year too saw some beautiful pictures of celebrations coming from all corners. But amid all, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are stealing all the limelight.

We have often seen the comic side of Kapil with hardly any glimpse of his romantic side. Thanks to Karwa Chauth, we got to know how romantic Kapil is. A few hours back, Kapil dropped some really lovely pictures from Karwa Chauth celebrations. In a couple of pics, we can see Ginni holding channi and a puja thali. But it’s Kapil’s kiss on his wife’s cheek that got us talking!

In one of the pictures, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are holding each other cozily with Kapil placing a kiss on Ginni’s cheek. Truly, it’s one of the best pictures on the internet today!

Check out the pictures below:

Kapil’s friend and TKSS co-actor Bharti Singh reacted to the picture with love emojis.

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Taapsee Pannu, Kapil cracked a hilarious joke on the actress and it had an Akshay Kumar connection to it.

Kapil trolled Taapsee as he said, she backstabs Akshay Kumar and removes him from his own films. He cited the examples of Baby and Mission Mangal. Kapil said Taapsee did Baby with Akshay and in its spin-off, Naam Shabana, she removed Akshay from the film.

Interrupting Kapil, Taapsee said she won’t do the same with him in the show. Kapil then poked fun at Archana Puran Singh saying, “Main unki (Archana) ki baat kar raha hoon (I am talking about Archana).”

