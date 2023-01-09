Sania Mirza is off late making headlines for the alleged troubles in her married life with husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple has been married for over 12 years and is currently in the news for trouble in paradise and divorce rumours. Sania has yet again shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story sending the fans in tizzy. Scroll below to read the message.

Sania and Shoaib’s divorce rumours are going rife on the internet and fans keep reacting to their posts on social media. Sania who happens to be an ace Tennis player enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with over 10 million followers there. Now talking about her latest Instagram story, the beauty spoke about setting boundaries with close ones.

Sania Mirza’s note read, “Our boundaries are not judgments of other people. They’re simply a recognition of our own needs. Just because I set a boundary with someone doesn’t necessarily make their behaviour wrong. Sometimes it just means that their behaviour isn’t right for me,” as reported by ETimes.

For those of you who don’t know, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 and share a 4-year-old son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Meanwhile, the cricketer has refrained from commenting on the divorce rumours and said that neither he nor Sania will speak about their personal life on any social media platform.

There have also been rumours that Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza with Pakistan model and actress Ayesha Omar but none of them have commented anything yet on the whole situation.

What are your thoughts on Sania sharing a cryptic message on Instagram yet again? Tell us in the space below.

