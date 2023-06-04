Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up to hit the big screens by bringing something really exciting this time, with his reunion with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Yes, we’re talking about his highly-anticipated action thriller, Leo. The film is in huge demand for several reasons, and one of them is Lokesh’s universe. All thanks to it, the biggie has been sold at an all-time record price in Kerala and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, Lokesh is developing his universe and things have already started falling in place with Kaithi and Vikram connecting well with the audience. Post the stupendous success of Vikram, the director is busy working on his next with Vijay. As the film is speculated to be connected to the Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer, movie lovers are looking forward to it.

Amid the growing buzz, it has been learnt that Leo has created history in Kerala as it has bagged a record-breaking price in the state for its theatrical rights. We aren’t really surprised by the news as Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan following in the state and is the number one crowd-pulling force there.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Leo’s theatrical rights have been sold at 16 crores, which is the all-time highest for any film in Kerala. It is being said that the film will need to earn over 40 crores gross in the state to enter into a safe zone.

Meanwhile, a few days back, it was learnt that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer would be released in a record number of theatres in the USA. Reportedly, it’ll surpass the number of biggies like RRR and KGF Chapter 2‘s count.

