Mamta Kulkarni was one of the biggest names in the 90s and was a really popular actress back in the day. She did some commendable work in Bollywood, including films like Karan Arjun, Ghatak, and Ahankaar, to name a few. A throwback video of Mamta is now doing the rounds on social media where she calls Sridevi and Rekha ‘cosmetic beauties’, and netizens are reacting to it in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

For those who don’t know, Sri and Rekha are timeless Bollywood beauties who were very successful in their respective careers. While the Naagin actress passed away in 2018, Rekha is still known for her ethereal grace and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances.

Now talking about the video, a Reddit page named ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ took to the platform and shared a clip of Mamta Kulkarni’s interview from back in the day where she takes a dig at Sridevi and Rekha and calls them ‘cosmetic beauties’.

Mamta says, “Sri there was, Rekha which are totally ‘cosmetic beauties. But they made through somebody, matlab unke pichhe koi tha, mere pichhe koi nahin tha.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to Mamta Kulkarni’s video on the site, a user commented, “she created big ruckus when she posed n*de (she was covering her breasts so not n*de really ) back in those days .. this was before bjp sanghis time .. when you look back now it could be some one else planting bad pr on her . she was popular for a bit tho”

Another user commented, “Woah…she really had guts to call out people like that. It seems all these problems have been existing since the beginning. Only now are they highlighted so much.”

A third commented, “Rekha is you know, um, COSMETIC BEAUTY” goddamn”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Mamta Kulkarni’s throwback interview mentioning Sridevi and Rekha? Tell us in the space below.

