After making headlines for his appearance in Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover is all set to the small screen with the reality show Roadies 19: Karm Yaa Kaand which sees Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders along with Sonu Sood leading the show. Now leaving fans more excited, Ashneer has entered the show and begun roasting gang leaders Gautam and Prince. Scroll down for details.

The promo of the upcoming episode was dropped online and it sees the former Shark shutting the gang leaders as they try to find a connection with him. Here’s all it happens.

In order to impress the guest Ashneer Grover, Gautam Gulati says “Main bhi Dilli se hu, aap bhi Dilli se ho. Saath milke partnership karte hai.” Replying to him he says, “Dilli Dilli ka kya sarkaar thodi naa banana hai.” Later when Prince Narula says, “Aap Dilli ke nahi pure Hindustan ke hain,” he asks them, “Phele makhan wala part toh cut karde.” Later the promo sees Rhea Chakraborty getting into a heated argument with Prince.

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens expressed their excitement for Roadies 19’s upcoming episode. A user wrote, “Ab ayega na maza bidu ,” while another called him, “Lord Ashneer.” A third netizen said, “Ab kya hone wala h rodies me.”

Watch the promo below:

Well, the upcoming episode looks high on drama already. We already can’t wait to see what all Ashneer Grover has in store for the participants and the gang leaders.

Earlier, Ashneer Grover shared the panel with other sharks like Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the promo? How excited are you for the episode? Do let us know.

