Salman Khan’s love life is as popular as the actor himself, with the stories of his affairs making headlines in every tabloid, be it his affair with Sangeeta Bujlani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Katrina Kaif. However, it was once disclosed that the actor was infatuated with the stunning Rekha, and while revealing that secret, she brought Salman to his knees; scroll below to get the deets.

The Umrao Jaan actress is a true beauty, and many have confessed having a crush on her and her passionate love affair with Amitabh Bachchan is still an infamous tale in Bollywood. Salman, on the other hand, had a really intense relationship with Aishwarya it caused a lot of uproar back in the day, and Bhaijaan made quite a reputation for himself.

An old video, probably from the sets of Bigg Boss, has been going viral on Instagram, where the yesteryear stunner Rekha exposed Salman Khan, revealing the time when he had a crush on her and used to follow her on a bicycle. The video clip has been posted by a fan page salmankhan.fan.7. where the actress shared that she used to be a neighbour of the actor at some point in life.

Meanwhile, when Rekha was about to share the story, Salman Khan could be seen all flushed out and embarrassed, begging her not to tell the tale on national television. He even went down on his knees to stop her from sharing the adorable story. She shared that Salman was merely seven-eight years old, and at that time, she used to go for walks, and Salman followed she then went on to say that the Dabangg star didn’t even realise that he had already fallen in love with her. As the story went, she shared, Salman went to his house and told his family he would marry Rekha when he grew up.

One can clearly sense the embarrassed expression in his face; check out the full clip of Salman Khan and Rekha here:

The comments on this video are as amusing as the video, as one wrote, “Dono ka pyar ek hi ghar me hy bhai”

Another commented, “Bachan family dil torne main mahir hai”

One of the users quipped, “Now we know the reason bhoi didn’t marry”

A third user said, “Ye aunty lover nikla re baba”

Followed by, “Bachpan se Bhai ko ishq ho gaya”

And, “Bade hokar doono nale bangaye”

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 and Tiger vs Pathaan in his kitty. And for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

