Bollywood x Friends: From Urmila Matondkar’s Stunning Rachel To How Sushant Singh Rajput Would've Nailed Joey, Check All Six Of Them!

Friends, the beloved sitcom that ended over 19 years ago, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Renowned as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, it captivated audiences with its heartwarming, hilarious, and relatable storyline. The show revolves around six distinctive characters and their intertwined relationships, creating a dynamic that resonated with viewers worldwide. Setting a remarkably high standard for other sitcoms, the show amassed an enormous fanbase and it doesn’t come as a shock that fans have been demanding Bollywood filmmakers to take a leap of faith and make a TV series like the aforementioned one.

Although the series looks like a distant dream, we have imagined what it would have been like if some of the OG Bollywood stars were playing the iconic characters of the popular TV show. Scroll down to check out our special segment “#AIMoi” in which we reimagine Akshay Kumar as Ross Geller, Urmila Matondkar as Rachel Green, and others as the leading characters of the legendary comedy show.

What makes Friends so extraordinary? It deviates from the typical family drama, offering a fresh and unconventional narrative that struck a chord with young adults and has spanned generations. The show’s appeal lies in its ability to depict the everyday struggles, triumphs, and complicated nature of friendships. The series follows the lives of six different characters and their relationships with each other and others. The show’s leading cast members – Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) – garnered worldwide recognition with this show and still get paid millions of dollars because of its re-runs. So, we decided to have some fun and reimagined several Bollywood stars as the leading characters of the show with the help of AI. You don’t want to miss the results.

Urmila Matondkar as Rachel Green

Urmila Matondkar would be the perfect choice to portray Rachel Green. Known for her versatility as an actress, Urmila has a natural charm and charisma that would beautifully embody Rachel’s character. Urmila has a magnetic screen presence and a knack for delivering witty and sharp dialogues, making her an ideal fit for Rachel’s quick wit and relatable humor. With her ability to connect with audiences and her impressive acting skills, Urmila Matondkar would bring fresh and captivating energy to the iconic role of Rachel Green.

Isn’t she looking gorgeous in that beautiful pink dress and a tiara? Yes, she does.

Akshay Kumar as Ross Geller

Who can ‘Hiiiiiii’ better than David Schwimmer? Of course, our own Akshay Kumar. With his ability to effortlessly portray nerdy yet endearing characters, Akshay would embody the essence of Ross Geller in Friends flawlessly. He possesses a unique blend of comedic skills and emotional depth, allowing him to navigate the complex layers of Ross’s character. Akshay’s charismatic presence and relatable portrayal would bring a refreshing and captivating energy to the iconic role of Ross Geller.

Also, it would be lovely to see Akshay romancing Urmila once again after the 1997 movie ‘Aflatoon’. Let’s see how he manages to convince people that “THEY WERE ON A BREAK!!!”

Manisha Koirala as Monica Geller

Monica Geller is one of the most complex characters on the show and that’s why we have imagined Manisha Koirala as Ross’s sister. Manisha can expertly capture Monica’s Type-A personality, neurotic tendencies, and perfectionism. Her ability to convey a range of emotions, from comedic timing to moments of vulnerability, would add depth and authenticity to Monica’s character. Additionally, Manisha’s natural charm and charisma would make her a delight to watch as she brings Monica’s quirks to life on-screen.

Can’t wait to see Manisha stuck on number 7. ;)

Ranbir Kapoor as Chandler Bing

Who can portray the ‘King Of Sarcasm’ better than Ranbir Kapoor? He possesses the ability to bring Chandler’s sarcastic and self-deprecating sense of humor to life. He can seamlessly blend humor with moments of vulnerability and depth would make him a captivating Chandler on-screen. Moreover, Ranbir’s impeccable portrayal of complex characters in his previous roles makes him the ideal candidate to embody Chandler’s multifaceted personality. It will be a treat to watch Ranbir romancing Manisha in this version of Friends.

So, Ranbir as Chandler? Could it be any more amazing?

Juhi Chawla as Phoebe Buffay

With her bubbly personality and infectious energy, Juhi can bring Phoebe’s quirky and eccentric character to life. We all know how unique Phoebe’s character was in FRIENDS and we could only think of Juhi Chawla playing such an extraordinary role. Also, Juhi’s natural charm and warmth would make her instantly endearing as the lovable and free-spirited Phoebe. With her ability to seamlessly switch between humor and heart, Juhi would be able to portray the depth and vulnerability that lies beneath Phoebe’s peculiar exterior.

Sushant Singh Rajput as Joey Tribbiani

“HOW YOU DOINNN??”

Wouldn’t we have loved Sushant Singh Rajput to say those words? And that’s why Sushant as Joey would have been a dream casting. As a stellar actor, he had all the abilities to capture Joey’s larger-than-life persona. His potential to embody the smooth-talking ladies’ man with a heart of gold would make him a natural fit for Joey’s character from Friends. The actor’s infectious energy and natural charisma would make him instantly lovable as Joey.

How we wish he could have been here with us!

Let us know your views on these Bollywood stars becoming iconic FRIENDS characters in the space below and make sure to stay tuned for more such amazing stories in our “#AIMoi” segment.

