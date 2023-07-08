Several Hollywood celebrities have fallen prey to death hoaxes on the Internet, and the latest public figure who started trending on social media due to the same is Jennifer Anniston. The Friends star quickly became a topic of discussion after a fake report claimed that the actress had died. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Jennifer Anniston, on the work front, was recently seen in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, also starring her close friend Adam Sandler. The actress has also been actively working towards her entrepreneur dreams as she recently unveiled her new partnership with Pvolve, a fitness brand also favoured by celebrities such as Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor.

Speaking of Jennifer Anniston’s death hoax, according to The Sun, the fake news was first published by MediaMass – a site infamous for putting out fake stories. The trend picked up heat on Facebook which captioned the post as “R.I.P. Jennifer Aniston.” The bizarre death hoax claimed that Anniston passed away “at about 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday (July 5 2023).” However, the post turned out to be a hoax. The fake new surrounding Anniston’s death comes after a similar news made headlines in March 2023.

Take a look at the latest death hoax of Jennifer Anniston:

A few months ago, the same site had claimed that rapper Jay Z had died and even claimed that YouTube star MrBeast passed away.

The post regarding Jennifer Aniston’s death read, “At about 11 am ET on Wednesday (July 5 2023), our beloved actress Jennifer Aniston passed away. Jennifer Aniston was born on February 11, 1969, in Los Angeles. She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

To reveal the truth, Jennifer Aniston is very much alive, healthy and hearty. She remains active on social media and most recently was also spotted after her workout session this week in Los Angeles.

A few social media users took to Twitter as one user stated, “Stop believing what you see on the Internet.” Another shared, “Always good to double check.” Another added, “ I was shocked to hear about the passing of Jennifer Anniston. I looked it up & it turned out to be a hoax.”

Earlier Hollywood stars such as Jackie Chan, Rihanna, Tom Hanks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and many others earlier fell prey to death hoaxes.

