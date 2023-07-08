Dwayne Johnson is one of the most celebrated celebrities around the globe. While he has a massive fan following, many of female fans are ready to throw themselves on to the Hollywood star. However, things were not the same early in his days, as he prepared his physique with hard determination and dedication. The Rock once shared how he lost his virginity and shared an interesting anecdote. Read on to find out!

While many are interested in celebrity virginity tales, The Rock surely has one of the most interesting ones. Not to forget, he is indeed the ‘The Great One’ ever since his days in the WWE. Hollywood megastar has an impressively wild yet thrilling life. We could agree more as he once shared about losing his V-card, and the story ranges from hilarious to heartbreaking and everything in between.

During a conversation with Elle, Dwayne Johnson shared details on how he popped his cherry and lost his virginity. Apparently, The Rock lost his virginity in a park, and surprisingly a police officer busted him and his partner during their public romp session. “We shouldn’t have been in the park in the first place,” said the Black Adam Star during an interview with Elle.

However, that is not the most cringe-worthy part of the story. Dwayne Johnson revealed more about the horrifyingly embarrassing story. “All of a sudden, a big spotlight came on us. Bang. You hear the cop roll down the window and say, “Ma’am, are you okay? Will you come to the car?” She gets dressed and comes to the car. They say, “Are you being attacked?” She says, “No, that’s my boyfriend.” It was a complete nightmare. Some stories are beautiful, but mine was not,” said the actor.

While that was surely one of the most embarrassing moments for the wrestler-turned-actor, it surely is hilarious. Recently, the Hollywood star confirmed that he will reprise his role as Agent Luke Hobbs after making his appearance in the credit scenes of Fast X.

