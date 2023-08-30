OMG 2 did even better on Tuesday as the collections again managed to go past the 1 crore mark. In fact, they even topped 1.25 crores* that were brought in on Monday, what with Tuesday collections moving up to 1.40 crore*. This is good because now the film is assured to stay over the 1.50 crore mark today and tomorrow as well. It has been a stable run for the film, and frankly, the collections would have been better if not for the clash with Gadar 2 and then Dream Girl 2 arriving this week.

That said, a film will seldom get a solo run for itself, as that’s a practical situation. It may avoid a clash in the week of release, but then it’s impractical to imagine that no other film will come during its first three or four-week run. The good thing that has happened is that the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam film has still managed to do very good business despite an A certificate and a monster in the form of Gadar 2, which certainly left it at least 25 crores short. But then given the kind of subject that it comes with, this Amit Rai film has to be the first one ever to reach at least till this point.

So far, OMG 2 has collected 138.57 crores, and while a jump is certainly on the cards today, a big one will ensure that it comes close to the 141 crores mark today itself. Post that, its journey towards 150 crores landmark would begin, which would be very closely observed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

