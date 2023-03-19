South Indian superstar Rajinikanth called on the Thackeray family at their ‘Matoshri’ home here on Saturday afternoon, in what was described as a “courtesy call”.

Rajinikanth, in a simple shirt and jeans, was accorded a warm welcome by Shiv Sena-UBT President and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and their sons Aaditya and Tejas.

Later, Aaditya Thackeray- an ex-Minister – tweeted a picture of the family greeting the legendary actor, draping a shawl around his shoulder and offering a large bouquet of flowers against a backdrop of a portrait of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

“An absolute delight to have Shri Rajinikanthji at Matoshri once again,” said Aaditya, as the star came to their home after a long time.

An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji at Matoshri once again. pic.twitter.com/94MV7m0Rb9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 18, 2023

A party office-bearer said that Rajini‘s visit was purely a “courtesy call”, and there was no political angle to it as the Tamil actor was a strong follower of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Around 13 years ago in October 2010, Rajinikanth came here to meet Balasaheb Thackeray, they hugged each other, and Rajini sought his blessings. The duo was known for their great personal rapport.

