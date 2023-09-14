Shah Rukh Khan’s action entertainer ‘Jawan’ has created frenzy among the netizens, and the Bollywood fraternity, since its release on September 7. Social media is flooded with the love and appreciation for the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, SRK.

Actors Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan and many others also took to social media and praised the Atlee directed flick. Read on to know what they said and King Khan’s responses to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actor Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote a dialouge from his film ‘Happy New Year’ in which he co-starred with SRK. He wrote, “Kismat badi kutti cheez hoti hai, Saali kabhi bhi palat jaati hai. Lekin JAWAN apni kismat khud likhta hai. Mubarak ho bhai @iamsrk Keep Ruling #jawan.”

Replying to Sonu, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Thank u @SonuSood…. Your wishes mean the world. Kismat palte ya na palte, it’s good to know I can count on a brother like u!!! Love u.”

Thank u @SonuSood…. Your wishes mean the world. Kismat palte ya na palte, it’s good to know I can count on a brother like u!!! Love u https://t.co/UGV5mhUq08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

King Khan’s ‘Dilwale’ co-star Varun Dhawan also showered love on Jawan, writing, “#jawaan is blockbuster stuff. @iamsrk delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt like a kid in a candy store. Each moment beautifully executed by @Atlee_dir Anna kya baat hain sirr super stuff.”

SRK replied to Varun’s post and said, “Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u… ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always”.

Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u… ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always https://t.co/ZkA2VEWpdQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Sunny Singh also praised the film writing, “jo sabko milade woh hindustan hai , ek hawa chali hai jiska naam shahrukh khan @iamsrk”. To this, the ‘Baazigar’ actor replied, “Thank u Sunny!!! Hope u saw and enjoyed #Jawan…. Wishing u health and happiness”.

Thank u Sunny!!! Hope u saw and enjoyed #Jawan…. Wishing u health and happiness https://t.co/YqmeCJJa1v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Actor Nikitin Dheer wrote, “Just watched #Jawan with family, in a packed auditorium, absolute delight watching Shah Sir @iamsrk you are energy personified in every frame. You inspire all those who aspire @Atlee_dir loved your work! The entire cast is phenomenal. Wish luck to the whole team..”

Dheer had shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2013 action comedy drama ‘Chennai Express’, directed by Rohit Shetty. Nikitin plays the character of Thangaballi in the flick. Replying to Nikitin, SRK said: “Thank u Thangabali!!! Hope u doing well!!! Glad u enjoyed the film…. Love u.”

Thank u Thangabali!!! Hope u doing well!!! Glad u enjoyed the film…. Love u https://t.co/ZyM74AtC03 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Directed by Atlee, the film stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Must Read: Kiran Rao Breaks Silence Amidst Naseeruddin Shah Calling Gadar 2, The Kerela Story ‘Disturbing’ & Says “When Really Regressive Messaging Makes Hundreds Of Crores, It Hurts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News