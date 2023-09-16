After bringing in 21.90 crores on Thursday, Jawan continued to do well on Friday as well with a good hold in numbers. The collections came to 20 crores* and that’s good because to consistently score over 20 crores post the blockbuster opening weekend is excellent trending indeed and showcases loud and clear that the film has been accepted well by the audiences.

In fact it’s good that there is stability demonstrated because now the weekend audience will come into force all over again. While it’s a given that there would be a good jump that will take the film past the 25 crores mark today, all associated would be hoping that there is a much bigger push towards that 28-30 crores range.

That’s needed too since tomorrow there is this India v/s Sri Lanka ODI finals for the Asia Cup and since the match begins in the afternoon, the collections would be hit and to even maintain Saturday numbers would be an achievement.

So far, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected 367.98 crores* at the box office in just the Hindi version and these are humongous numbers indeed. There is zero competition that the film has currently and with an open fortnight ahead, one can confidently say that 500 Crore Club entry will comfortably take place for the action family social drama.

Apart form SRK, Jawan cast Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and more among others.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

