Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is all set to arrive on the big screen this Thursday (July 24). The film was in the making for a long time and suffered several delays, attracting negative limelight. Also, it reportedly went over budget, making it a risky bet. Amid this, everyone is eager to see how the magnum opus performs at the Indian box office, especially on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

After almost two years, the Tollywood period action drama marks the Power Star’s return to the big screen. Since it’s the first film of the Tollywood star after becoming the deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, fans are all pumped up. The political image is expected to boost the film significantly, but it won’t reach full potential.

Witnessing an underwhelming buzz

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s promotional material failed to generate the required buzz among the neutral audience. Whether the songs or the trailer, none of the assets raised excitement. Undoubtedly, fans will come out in big numbers to celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s return, but it isn’t enough if the film wants to get off to a massive start.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu won’t be a record opener for Pawan Kalyan at the Indian box office

It seems that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will remain much below Pawan Kalyan’s biggest opener, Vakeel Saab (40.1 crore net). In the current situation, even a 30 crore opening will be a good achievement for the film. On the whole, it’s clear that the day 1 collection at the Indian box office is going to be underwhelming considering the film’s scale and the budget of over 300 crores.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is likely to register the 2nd biggest Tollywood opening of 2025

Despite an underwhelming start, it has a strong chance of registering the second biggest opening for Tollywood in 2025. It will likely beat every Telugu release of the year, except for Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which opened at a huge 54 crore net.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is expected to beat the day 1 collection of Daaku Maharaaj (25.35 crores), Sankranthiki Vasthunam (23 crores), and HIT: The Third Case (21 crores)

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 5 openers of 2025 (net collection):

Game Changer – 54 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Kuberaa – 14.75 crores

