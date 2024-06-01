After seven years, Hugh Jackman is all set to reprise his role of Wolverine for Deadpool & Wolverine. The last time the actor played the clawed superhero was in the 2017 film ‘Logan’. The MCU movie also stars Ryan Reynolds, and it is helmed by Shawn Levy.

So far, the promo, trailers and posters of Deadpool & Wolverine have received a fantastic response. Marvel fans are excited to see Hugh and Ryan together on the big screen. The actors have left their fans in splits with their friendly bullying and banter. But was it all as easy as it looks to the audience? Well, not really.

Hugh Jackman on Challenges of Playing Wolverine Again

In an interview, Hugh Jackman discussed the hardest things he had to deal with to play Wolverine again after a long time. The Deadpool & Wolverine star said, “When I came back to it, it was really fun, and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain.”

Hugh Jackman told People, “The hardest bit…[was] the food,” Jackman added. “I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I’m naturally skinny. To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit. That’s the bit that does my head in.”

Hugh’s co-star Ryan Reynolds shared his reactions to the efforts the actor took to look his best. “Just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts, choreography. It was the first time I’d ever seen how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie … You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third Deadpool movie. It also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen. The superhero movie will hit the theatres on July 26, 2024.

