Ryan Reynolds honoured his best friend, Hugh Jackman, with a cheeky tribute to mark National Best Friends Day. The stars, who will be seen in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, have remained friends for over a decade. They have also entertained fans with friendly banter online.

The “Spirited” star marked National Best Friends Day on Saturday, May 8, with a trailer for the latest Deadpool film on Instagram. In keeping with their trolling tradition, Ryan Reynolds captioned the post, “I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it.”

Hugh Jackman responded with a perfect jibe on his Instagram page, saying, “I scratch his back. He stabs mine.”

After years of subtle hints that essentially involved the stars taking friendly swipes at each other, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet when he announced that the upcoming Deadpool instalment would also feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Their decade-long fierce rivalry on the online sphere, fanning fans’ desire to see the duo on screen, only made the upcoming movie announcement that much sweeter.

In honour of National Best Friends Day, here are five memorable moments Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds trolled each other online.

The spoof attack ad

In 2018, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman engaged in a fake hit ad to persuade people not to endorse each other for an award. Ryan Reynolds fired the first shot, dissuading folks from handing out awards to Jackman for his performance at The Front Runner, in which Jackman plays the 1988 presidential campaign frontrunner, Gary Hart.

This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee. https://t.co/CxHceP4d9L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

In the ad, Reynolds quips Hugh Jackman has been lying about his real name, Hugh Michael Jackman, adding, “Hugh Michael speaks with a charming accent, but he’s actually from Milwaukee.”

In response, the Logan star shared a video of him picking up dog poop off a photo of Reynolds’ Deadpool and captioned the post on Twitter, writing “High Road.”

The Ugly Christmas sweater prank

The same year, Hugh Jackman enlisted Prisoners Buddy and Reynolds’ Life co-star Jake Gyllenhaal’s help to pull off a gag in which they seemingly got Ryan Reynolds to show up to a party in an ugly Christmas sweater. Reynolds was the only person at the event wearing the ugly sweater.

The Logan Anniversary prank

In 2017, Hugh Jackman took to social media to mark Logan’s third anniversary after formally retiring from the role. With the post, Jackman left himself wide open for a hit.

Reynolds responded with a social media post of his own, sharing a scene from Deadpool 2 that poked fun at Wolverine’s demise in the movie.

Free Guy poster prank

In 2012, Hugh Jackman shared a modified Free Guy poster from a fan that featured Jackman’s face over Reynolds’ and promoted Jackman’s coffee company. In response, Reynolds shared a poster created by the same fan that poked fun at Jackman’s movie, The Greatest Showman, which featured Reynolds and Aviation Gin.

The wedding anniversary jab

Ryan Reynolds refused to spare Hugh Jackman even on his wedding anniversary. Jackman marked the 24th anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Never missing an opportunity to lay into Jackman, Reynolds shared a hilarious comment to the post telling Furness to “hang in there.”

