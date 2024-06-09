Divorce rumors have swelled around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for weeks. But despite their joint appearances and some mild PDA here and there. Fans are convinced that there is trouble in paradise. Now, a new report is fanning the rumors of separation after it was noticed that their $60 Million Mansion had been put on sale after Ben Affleck moved to a rental home. Here’s everything we know about the ongoing saga.

JLo and Ben Affleck’s $60 million marital home recently appeared on a real estate website, intensifying divorce rumors. According to an exclusive TMZ article from June 8, sources close to the couple, known as ‘Bennifer,’ claim they are working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to sell their home.

Over a year ago, the newlyweds bought the luxurious Beverly Hills mansion after a nearly two-year search. Reportedly they viewed more than 80 properties. Despite signs of trouble, the couple has supported their children at various events. However, recent reports indicate that Ben moved to a Brentwood rental. And JLo is looking for a new home.

TMZ reported that the realtor has been marketing the house for about two weeks without success. The property is listed for around $65 million, but the couple will likely incur significant losses due to broker fees, taxes, and improvement costs. Before the sale reports were confirmed, a DailyMail article hinted at the impending sale with over 50 images of the home, highlighting custom improvements.

The estate, situated on a 6-acre cliffside property, features parking for 80 vehicles and 15 garages, an outdoor sports area for basketball and pickleball, a gym, a boxing ring, a pool, a guest house, and a bar.

Additionally, according to a few reports, Lopez’s popularity has declined recently; some attribute this to Ben Affleck‘s “miserable face.” However, many close friends of the couple deny these claims, stating that while Lopez enjoys the camera and red carpet time, Ben dislikes it, which may explain his “gloomy face,” but the couple is otherwise thrilled.

Insiders say JLo’s recent career setbacks may be causing problems in their paradise. Her 2024 album, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” and biopic, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, failed to meet expectations. Furthermore, media attention to her previous relationship with music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs generated a lot of buzz. Diddy has been currently facing sexual misconduct charges. JLO & Ben have been spotted together after the rumors surfaced, but neither has addressed the divorce rumors.

